Storm damage affects local business and neighborhoods

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across Madison County Saturday night. On Sunday, people spend the day cleaning up debris. For one local business, they’re trying to re-open in time for the work week.

It was around 6:00 pm Sunday evening when Cafe 302 faced the worst of the storms, with the front door swinging open from the straight line winds.

“And when it did, the ceiling tiles just dropped in the dining room. And in the kitchen it just kind of buckled. It was like a vacuum,” Cindy Green described.

Green is the owner of Cafe 302. She was working in the kitchen when it happened, and said the whole thing only took about ten seconds.

“When we heard the crash out here we came running out here. And with the customers that were out here we got in that little hallway,” she explained.

The cafe had a handful of people in it at the time, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

“It could’ve been a lot worse, somebody could’ve been hurt in here if that tile would’ve hit a person. It would’ve been bad,” said Green.

She hopes to get back to business as usual, and re-open the cafe on Monday.

“Somebody’s coming later today to make sure the roof is okay. They should hopefully get it fixed today, but I think we’ll be okay for in the morning if they get everything tied up,” said Green.

Businesses and neighborhoods continue their clean up efforts as well.