× Sheriff Dorning speaks out about decision to not run for re-election

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning has decided that he will not run for another term during the 2018 election. The sheriff will finish out the last 18 months of his term, leaving office in early 2019.

Sheriff Dorning made the announcement Saturday at the Madison County Republican Men’s Club meeting.

In an interview with WHNT News 19’s Steve Johnson, Sheriff Dorning explained that he wants to give more attention to his family.

“I have neglected my family, for many years. That neglect was not that I wasn’t at places I should have been with them, and not that I missed being with them for things that were important, because I didn’t miss those dates and those events. But when you are the sheriff, everything that happens you’re ultimately held responsible for. And so it was something that really pulls on you all the time, and while you may be there, your mind is somewhere else. Your mind is on that phone call that you just received about an incident that happened at the jail. Your mind is on that phone call, or that report earlier in the day, where you had something that was very traumatic to a family in Madison County that you’re working through to bring the person to justice. That’s where your mind is, so it’s never really with your family.”

Watch the full interview with Sheriff Blake Dorning here:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video