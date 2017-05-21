× More than 200,000 pounds of Nathan’s, Curtis hot dogs recalled due to possible metal contamination

More than 200,000 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products — including Nathan’s and Curtis — are being recalled because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The beef franks items were produced on January 26, 2017.

Click here to view products subject to recall:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after John Morrell and Co. received three complaints of metal objects in the beef frank product packages. The establishment notified FSIS on May 19, 2017.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1 (877) 933-4625.