More rain comes Sunday with cooler temperatures to follow

Scattered strong to severe storms swept through the Valley Saturday, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Fortunately, we experienced a much quieter Sunday morning.

Mainly dry conditions continue through Sunday morning, before another round of rain moves in Sunday afternoon.

Stormy periods Sunday: A slow moving cold front will offer enough lift for more scattered showers and a few storms Sunday afternoon. The best chance of rain will be from 12pm-4pm, but a stray shower is possible all day. With the heating of the day we could get a few storms to develop, but we do not expect storms as intense as Saturday's.

With a cloudy and damp morning there won't be as big of a window for daytime heating to create instability Sunday. Highs will struggle to make it past 80 degrees in most locations. Where storms are able to develop they could bring lightning, winds up 40 mph, and heavy downpours. Showers and storms will be hit or miss through the day, with additional rainfall amounts likely under half an inch.

More rain and less heat this week: Once the cold front moves out Sunday night, drier air will move in and allow us a brief break from rain.

We expect periods of rainy weather again Tuesday and Wednesday though, as another unsettled pattern sets up. That will lead another cold front to pass through Wednesday. It looks like you won't be able to leave the umbrella at home until at least Thursday.

During this time, it will be much cooler though! Huntsville hit 92 degrees Saturday afternoon before the storms rolled in. We won't see that kind of heat in the days ahead; temperatures this week will struggle to make it out of the low 80s.