MidCity recognized as one of nation’s largest real estate developments

(WHNT) - Huntsville's MidCity development has been recognized as one of the nation's largest development projects.

According to our news partner AL.com the MidCity development is among 12 of the nation's largest projects ranked by National Real Estate Investor - a real estate publication.

The 100-acre community will have 345,000 square feet of retail, 200,000 square feet of high-tech office space, and more than 900 residential units.

It will also feature a hotel, and outdoor performance venue, and a food hall and market.

More details about the development are expected in the upcoming weeks.