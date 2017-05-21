Memphis couple unwittingly traveled 14 miles on Interstate with sleeping drunk on the trunk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s a story almost too strange to be true.

A drunk man passes out and goes for a ride on the trunk of a stranger’s car down a busy Memphis interstate, and neither the drunk man nor the driver knew it.

It’s amazing this man didn’t fall off the car and get run over.

He is lucky to say the least. The man crawled up on the back of the car with a trunk that’s only about 14 inches wide.

He was apparently curled up and passed out. Thankfully an MPD officer spotted him, but not before he went on a ride that he doesn’t remember; a ride the driver will never forget.

“There’s no way to describe it. It’s unbelievable,” said Carl Webb.

Carl and his wife were leaving Barbecue Fest Thursday night in downtown Memphis.

They had backed their car into a parking space at Carolina and Riverside.

“We came down the aisle, walked right to the car, opened it up on both sides then we got in the car.”

It was dark out and Carl’s sunshade was stuck up, so he couldn’t see what was on his trunk.

“The officer came up and he said, ‘Mr. are you aware there’s a body on your trunk?’, and that did not register. He goes, ‘Mr. I’m not messing with you. There’s a body on your trunk.’ So I got out. We walked around and sure enough there he was still hanging on, still unconscious, just lying there.”

Carl had driven 14 miles with the uninvited and unaware passenger sleeping on his 14-inch-wide trunk.

“I have no explanation other than that little lip right there saved his life.”

The officer had to wake the guy up. Carl said the man was so drunk, he started to stumble into traffic and the officer grabbed him.

Carl told us he’s just thankful for the officer’s good police work.

“Good job man, good job. It was just outstanding,” Carl said.

Carl also has a message for the man who ended up on his trunk.

“I hope he takes a good look at where he put himself and the hazard that he had open up to himself. It would’ve been death.”

The man was put in the cruiser, but there’s no word on his identity or if he was charged with anything.