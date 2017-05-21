Fathers Learn To Do Their Daughter’s Hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. – Doing your daughter's hair can be a lot of work especially when you're a single dad like Darious Bland. Bland has been a single father for seven years and has adjusted to it. He's learned many skills - including how to do his daughter's hair.

His hair skills have improved over the years. "When I first started I didn't even know how to do a basic ponytail," Bland explained.

He admits to not being perfect. "I'm learning to do flat twist, knots, so there`s different things I'm doing as a father trying to figure out ways to make my daughter look great, as far as her appearance with her natural hair," Bland said.

His skills have been noticed by others, so he's passing on his knowledge to other dads. Today he hosted the event Can Daddy Do My Hair? The event was held to teach dads how to do their daughters hair.

These dads are learning a lot; not only about hair but what many mom's go through. "They didn't understand the frustration that mothers have to go through while doing there daughters hair," Bland said.

These fathers are learning new skills all while building closer relationships with their daughters. "The father is the ultimate role model. He's the person that everything kind of falls back on. He's the person daughters look to as a male figure and so do their sons," Bland said.

Most of the dads in the room may not knew how to make the perfect part, but just by showing up to class they do know a thing or two about being a father.