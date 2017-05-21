× Auburn uses big bats against Cal to advance to third straight super regional

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- Auburn will host an NCAA Super Regional for the third straight year.

A balanced offensive display in which all nine starters reached base, eight with at least one hit and five with RBI, powered No. 7 seed Auburn past Cal, 8-2, in a Regional final at Jane B. Moore Field on Sunday.

“It’s so fun to see everyone’s hard work show and to see everyone, one through nine, be successful at some point during the game,” said Carlee Wallace, who had a two-run double to put Auburn on the board in the first. “It’s fun to watch. It’s for yourself and it’s fun to watch everyone get in; everyone wants to get in on the action in this game.”

