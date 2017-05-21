× Alabama downs Minnesota to advance to 13th straight super regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- They got the hard part out of the way early this time.

A day after winning in the bottom of the ninth, Alabama advanced to the NCAA softball super regional with a first-inning spark.

Marisa Runyon’s double in the opening frame scored Chandler Dare from first to give Alabama the offense it needed to beat No. 1 Minnesota, 1-0. Sydney Littlejohn and Alexis Osorio did the rest, combining for a shutout.

