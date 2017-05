Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - An Alabama doctor was killed Sunday morning while climbing Mount Everest, according to our news partner AL.com.

Roland Yearwood was a physician at Georgiana Medical Center in Butler County in South Alabama.

Officials say Yearwood died close to the mountain's peak. He was married to another physician, Amrita, and was a father of two daughters.

Yearwood was climbing Mount Everest in an attempt to climb the tallest summit on each of the seven continents.