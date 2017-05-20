Troubled Youth Basketball Team Recruiting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala. – 17-year-old Austyn Gather is starting an initiative to help troubled youth stay on the right path. He's doing some by starting a basketball league.

Gather said he's loved basketball since he was 4-years-old. His father said Gather wanted to put together the league to help the younger generation stay focus on succeeding at life.

He's hoping the team will keep people out of trouble. He calls his team The Alabama Nets and they are recruiting anybody who wants to join.

Austyn has reached out to other gyms in different states. He's hoping they agree to playing basketball, so they can get the league started.

If you would like more information or are looking to join the team Austyn's father says to call (256) 527-8288.