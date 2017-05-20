Passenger jet hits utility truck in Los Angeles after landing

(CNN) — A passenger jet collided with a utility truck on Saturday after landing at Los Angeles International Airport. Six people were injured, one for them critically, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The truck overturned from the impact and all the injured were from that vehicle, according to the statement.
(CNN) — A passenger jet collided with a utility truck on Saturday after landing at Los Angeles International Airport. Six people were injured, one for them critically, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.