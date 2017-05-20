× Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning expected to announce career plans

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning is expected to make an announcement about the future of his career today.

Dorning will speak before the Madison County Republican Men’s Club meeting that begins at 8 a.m.

Sheriff Dorning is in his fourth term as Madison County Sheriff. During his speech he is expected to announce if he plans to run for a 5th term in 2018.

We plan to be at that meeting and will provide updates on our WHNT News 19 mobile app.