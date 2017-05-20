× Juvenile charged with felony in connection to a shooting into a residence in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting into a residence on James St. around 9:30 Friday night.

When officers arrived at the residence they discovered the residence had been shot into multiple times.

Detectives from the Decatur Police Departments Violent Crimes Unit and Property Crimes Unit arrived at the scene and began an investigation into the shooting.

Investigators say a 17-year-old male was developed as a suspect. Police charged the juvenile with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Authorities transferred the juvenile to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Facility in Tuscumbia under the direction of the Morgan County Juvenile Probation Office.

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling in a Class B Felony