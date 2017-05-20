× Huntsville Utilities says 15,000 customers without power after Saturday night storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities says they’re working to restore power to approximately 15,000 customers, after rain and high winds moved through Madison County.

They say the quick line of strong winds have left scattered portions of Madison County with trees down and many across utility lines. With the wide area of damage, crews are working in the elements as quickly as safely possible to restore all affected customers.

Huntsville Utilities would like to remind everyone to stay away from down power lines. Crews will work until all affected customers are restored.