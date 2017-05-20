× Former Alabama coach Gene Stallings recovering after minor stroke

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Former Alabama Coach Gene Stallings is in the hospital following a slight stroke on Thursday.

Stallings, 82, was attending the Jimmy Rane Foundation charity golf tournament dinner in Montgomery when he suffered the stroke after leaving around 10 PM.

Stallings lost peripheral vision in his right eye but can see straight ahead. He is expected to undergo more tests in the future.

Stallings coached Alabama from 1990-1996, where he held a 70-16-1 record and led the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 1992.