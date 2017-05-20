Family Members of Stabbing Victim Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in Harvest. Deputies found 51-year-old Twan Lanier Carter suffering from critical injuries. Carter was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Blake Dorning confirmed that Carter succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for murder for 44-year-old Muriel Lolan King. King is a family member of the victim.

Carter's niece Alia Carter said family members have their suspicions as to what happened. "We suspect it is over money, but that's all we know. They are investigating it right now," Alia Carter said.

Alia and her family have come together to process what happened between the two family members. She said everyone is hurting, but having the family together makes it little easy to process. Alia and her uncle had a close bond. "I joke with him saying he`s my favorite uncle. He tell me I`m his favorite niece," Alia explained.

She said Twan Carter wasn't perfect, but was a great person. "He would give you the shirt off of his back if he could. He joked, he played, he talked. There wasn`t a soul in this world that said they didn`t like him," Alia said.

The man authorities are looking for is Alia's cousin. "I do not have a relationship with him, He`s been in and out of jail,"Alia said.

She's hoping King does two things. "I want him to turn himself in. I want him to tell my family why he chose my uncle. Was it really worth you taking my uncle away from my family, his kids and grandchildren," Alia explained.

Alia's memories of her uncle are all she has now and processing is death will be a challenge. "We`re all going to learn from this day forward how to deal with it. We had someone taken away that we didn`t expect would leave right now. We weren`t expecting him to go," Alia said.