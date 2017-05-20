Deputies search for armed, dangerous man wanted for murder in connection to fatal stabbing

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in Harvest.

Authorities responded to a stabbing in progress around 12:45 a.m. Saturday on Hammond Road.

Deputies found 51-year-old Twan Lanier Carter suffering from critical injuries. Carter was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Blake Dorning confirmed that Carter succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for murder for 44-year-old Muriel Lolan King. King is a family member of the victim.

Deputies say King is 5’11” tall, 170 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

King was last seen riding in a 2000-2004 White Chevy Tahoe, with expired Alabama License Plates. The vehicle has stock rims and tires. Authorities believe King is in the Huntsville Area.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, do not approach or engage him. Please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with any information at (256) 722-7181.