× Class 4A softball state championship game postponed to Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala.- The weather had no mercy on the final day of the AHSAA state softball championships at Lagoon Park. The 4A winner-takes-all finale between Scottsboro and Springville was suspended in the third inning with Springville leading 1-0. The game will be picked up on Monday at 11 a.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

Earlier on Saturday, Springville run-ruled Scottsboro 11-1 to force the “if necessary” game. Scottsboro is looking to win the program’s first state championship.