Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q crowned grand champion at Memphis for fifth time

Posted 8:34 pm, May 20, 2017, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q has been crown grand champion at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee.

This is the fifth time that Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q has been named grand champion, a new record according to the event. The team were named grand champions in 2000, 2003, 2011, and 2014.

Results

Grand champion

  1. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

Ribs

  1. 10 Bones BBQ
  2. 901Q
  3. Emily’s Tennessee Prime

Shoulder

  1. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
  2. Red Hot Smokers
  3. Cool Smoke

Whole Hog

  1. Yazoo’s Delta Q
  2. Mac’s Smoke Shop
  3. Southern Hoggers BBQ Company

Patio Porker

  1. Bad Pig BBQ
  2. It’s About Time
  3. 4UWEQUE
  4. Smokin Spiders

Kingsford Tour of Champions Final

  1. The Shed

Exotic

  1. Swinos

Seafood

  1. Uncle Murle’s BBQ Team

Poultry

  1. Smokin With An Attitude

Wings

  1. Diamond D Cooking Team
  2. Smoke Masters
  3. Shoats & Skins

Beef

  1. Killer Hogs
  2. Annesdale Pork
  3. Slapjo Mama BBQ Hog Cooking Team

Mustard

  1. Moon Smokers
  2. Rusty’s Smoke BBQ
  3. Diamond D Cooking Team

Tomato

  1. Down to Smoke BBQ Team
  2. Barbecue Republic
  3. Dirk Piggler’s Porkographic BBQ

Vinegar

  1. Smokin With An Attitude
  2. Rub Me Tender
  3. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q