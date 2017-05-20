Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q crowned grand champion at Memphis for fifth time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q has been crown grand champion at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee.

This is the fifth time that Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q has been named grand champion, a new record according to the event. The team were named grand champions in 2000, 2003, 2011, and 2014.

Results

Grand champion

Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

Ribs

10 Bones BBQ 901Q Emily’s Tennessee Prime

Shoulder

Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q Red Hot Smokers Cool Smoke

Whole Hog

Yazoo’s Delta Q Mac’s Smoke Shop Southern Hoggers BBQ Company

Patio Porker

Bad Pig BBQ It’s About Time 4UWEQUE Smokin Spiders

Kingsford Tour of Champions Final

The Shed

Exotic

Swinos

Seafood

Uncle Murle’s BBQ Team

Poultry

Smokin With An Attitude

Wings

Diamond D Cooking Team Smoke Masters Shoats & Skins

Beef

Killer Hogs Annesdale Pork Slapjo Mama BBQ Hog Cooking Team

Mustard

Moon Smokers Rusty’s Smoke BBQ Diamond D Cooking Team

Tomato

Down to Smoke BBQ Team Barbecue Republic Dirk Piggler’s Porkographic BBQ

Vinegar