Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q crowned grand champion at Memphis for fifth time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q has been crown grand champion at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee.
This is the fifth time that Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q has been named grand champion, a new record according to the event. The team were named grand champions in 2000, 2003, 2011, and 2014.
Results
Grand champion
- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
Ribs
- 10 Bones BBQ
- 901Q
- Emily’s Tennessee Prime
Shoulder
- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
- Red Hot Smokers
- Cool Smoke
Whole Hog
- Yazoo’s Delta Q
- Mac’s Smoke Shop
- Southern Hoggers BBQ Company
Patio Porker
- Bad Pig BBQ
- It’s About Time
- 4UWEQUE
- Smokin Spiders
Kingsford Tour of Champions Final
- The Shed
Exotic
- Swinos
Seafood
- Uncle Murle’s BBQ Team
Poultry
- Smokin With An Attitude
Wings
- Diamond D Cooking Team
- Smoke Masters
- Shoats & Skins
Beef
- Killer Hogs
- Annesdale Pork
- Slapjo Mama BBQ Hog Cooking Team
Mustard
- Moon Smokers
- Rusty’s Smoke BBQ
- Diamond D Cooking Team
Tomato
- Down to Smoke BBQ Team
- Barbecue Republic
- Dirk Piggler’s Porkographic BBQ
Vinegar
- Smokin With An Attitude
- Rub Me Tender
- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q