× Teen killed in motorcycle wreck on Wall Triana Highway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck involving a teenager.

The wreck happened around 9:45 Thursday night on Wall Triana Highway, just south of Dunlop Boulevard.

According to police, a 16-year-old was traveling south on Wall Triana on his motorcycle, when he hit an SUV turning into Jack’s fast food restaurant.

The 16-year-old died from the impact. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Family members say the teen just received the bike last Sunday, and the headlight of the motorcycle was not working.

Wall Triana was closed for three hours while police investigated.