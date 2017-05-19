Stormy for Saturday and Sunday: what to expect from heavy downpours this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Isolated showers developed over Northeast Alabama Friday afternoon, but widespread rainy, stormy weather stays just northwest of the Tennessee Valley through the evening and tonight. Expect a steam bath when you walk outside; that summertime feel isn’t going away until a cold front passes this weekend.

Temperatures slowly drop from the mid-80s around sunset to the upper 70s at 10 PM; the chance of rain through midnight is only around 20%.

Stormy periods on Saturday and Sunday: The best laid plans may need some tweaking this weekend if they mean you’ll be outside for any extended periods of time.

The heat and humidity building up in the region, the addition of deep tropical moisture, and a cold front in the area all work together to provide good coverage of rain and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through most of the day Sunday.

We see some periods without a high chance rain over the weekend: namely Saturday morning and late Sunday morning through early afternoon.

Scattered storms begin as early as 11am to noon Saturday, but they become more widespread between 1pm and 4pm. Other spotty storms develop around the original batch through early evening. A few of those could get heavy! Individual storms can put down more than one inch of rain over a small area in a short time.

Showers and storms linger overnight and may actually intensify and expand before daybreak Sunday. The greatest chance of 'heavy' rain in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee comes between 3am and 11am Sunday; after that, the cold front brings a chance of some scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

