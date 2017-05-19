× Scottsboro Fire Deparment receives the Assistance to Firefighter Grant for 36 new breathing apparatusses

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro’s Fire Department received over $200,000 through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

“So that’s going to purchase 36 of our breathing apparatuses, our air packs that our guys wear and replace what we have now. Which are approaching the end of their life cycle,” says Fire Chief Gene Necklaus of the Scottsboro Fire Department.

These are vital pieces for all firefighters.

“Its essentially a backpack that firefighters wear that allows them to enter environments, houses that are on fire, or other environments that you couldn’t sustain life with clean air,” says Chief Necklaus.

Scottsboro Fire was already looking to replace this gear, so this grant couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We were facing several significant repairs annually on our existing units because of their age. They were still reliable units but we were having real heavy maintenance budge on those.”

These new apparatuses will provide a lot more than efficiency.

“They are going to be up to date as far as from a safety stand point, technology stand point. That will allow our guys a little higher degree of safety.

They will have the new units within the next four months.