Need a break from the heat? Blast of cooler air arrives next week

Temperatures sure have been hot lately! Take a look at the official daytime highs in Huntsville during the week of May 15-19:

Monday: 88 degrees

Tuesday: 90 degrees

Wednesday: 90 degrees

Thursday: 86 degrees

Friday: 91 degrees

In comparison, the average high temperature for May 15-19 is 82 degrees; last week's temperatures were well above normal for mid-May, but were on the mark for mid-July.

Thankfully, there is a bit of relief from the heat before we fully commit to inevitably scorching summer weather.

A cold front will pass through the Southeast Sunday, ushering a greater chance for showers and storms as well as widespread cloud cover that will help suppress daytime temperatures.

Once's Sunday's cold front exits the Valley, a much cooler and drier airmass will replace the sweltering conditions that are currently in place. As a result, temperatures will come down -- way down.

Morning lows will drop into the low-to-mid 50s, and daytime highs will struggle to break 80 degrees; many areas will remain in the 70s during the "hottest" part of the days ahead. In a nutshell, temperatures will swap from being 10 degrees above average to being 10 degrees below average, and it may be a shock to the system, especially those who are hopping into the pool for swim practice!

Will it stay this cool for Memorial Day?

The unofficial start to summer is still 10 days away, which means forecasts may change over the course of the next week and a half for the holiday weekend. With that said, there is a 50/50 chance that temperatures remain well below average for the last weekend of May.