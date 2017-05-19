× Leadership Huntsville/Madison County Announces New President/CEO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Leadership Huntsville/Madison County (LHMC) Board of Directors has selected Lyndsay Ferguson as its new President/CEO.

Ferguson will take on the new role beginning on June 12th. She comes to LHMC from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce where she served as the Workforce Director.

“Lyndsay’s experience in building human capital makes her the right leader for this position,” said Jennie Robinson, LHMC Board Chair. “Not only will she be able to identify servant leaders, but her background in curriculum development will strengthen the quality of our programs.”

Ferguson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond. She has more than 10 years of experience in human resource leadership. Prior to joining the Chamber, Ferguson worked as the Senior Director of Talent Support for YES Prep Public Schools in Houston, Texas. In that role, Ferguson led a team that provided full-cycle human resource support for more than 1,100 employees and 10,000 students.

“Lyndsay’s knowledge, talent and relationships in the community will be harnessed to grow both the LHMC programs and Alumni network,” said Joe Alexander, LHMC Board Co-Chair. “The Board of Directors is proud to have selected such a qualified and outstanding candidate.”

The outgoing CEO, Sarah Savage, said many candidates expressed interest in the position and described the interview process as rigorous.

“In the end, the board made an excellent decision and I am thrilled to pass the torch to such an outstanding community leader,” said Savage.

Ferguson is a member of First Baptist Church and serves on the personnel committee. She also serves on the boards for Energy Alabama, North Alabama Works, New Century High School and Serving Hope. Ferguson says that she was encouraged by many LHMC Alumni to apply for this position.

“I am grateful for this incredible opportunity to work with the ‘dream team’ of volunteers, board and staff members to fulfill Leadership’s mission,” said Ferguson. “I see this role as an opportunity to expand Leadership’s role in helping to build our community human capital. Leadership brings people together from all different backgrounds and walks of life. Together we will continue to work toward identifying, educating, inspiring and connecting servant leaders in our community.”

Ferguson and her husband Trip have lived in Huntsville since October 2015 and are the proud parents of two boys. She is not a graduate of any LHMC program yet, but intends to go through as many of the programs as soon as possible.