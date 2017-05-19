Guntersville third graders learned STEAM hands on – the fun way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- A group of Cherokee Elementary School students got out of the classroom for hands-on learning, disguised as fun.

Friday morning, a pavilion at Civitan Park in Guntersville burst with the sound of third graders. "We have 42 third graders from Cherokee Elementary here today," said Guntersville City Schools Gifted Specialist Teresa Zimmer, "We set up five different stations and they're doing everything from making balloon powered helicopters to making their own ice cream to making snow."

"We have a mystery breakout box so they're solving lots of puzzles and doing reasoning exercises," Zimmer added.

"We are doing a bunch of fun activities, like we're going to make helicopters, we'll make ice cream," said third grader Mya Fennell.

As Mya put it, they're fun activities, but she and her peers are learning. "Science, technology, engineering, art and math. STEAM related projects, so we really try to get students engaged in science, and in art, and in all of those other subject areas, just to get them to love learning and to love school and to have fun doing it," Zimmer said, "They bounce ideas off of each other, but it's just getting them up and moving around and getting them engaged, and not just reading something sitting at a desk, they're actually busy doing things."

The kids learned how science is behind the activities they did outside in class, so Friday was a chance to put that lesson into motion.