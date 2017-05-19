Governor Kay Ivey to sign two bills into law that impact state’s children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Governor Kay Ivey is signing two bills into law on Friday morning during a ceremony at the capitol building at 10:30 a.m. The Autism Insurance Bill and one affecting the education trust fund.

The Autism Insurance Bill will require some insurance providers to cover autism treatment for children. The mandate applies to employers with at least 51 employees. The house approved the bill during a late session on Thursday.

The governor will also sign the bill for the state education budget. The $6.4 billion trust fund would provide some increases for kindergarten through 12th grade classes and other programs. It also includes money to hire another 150 teachers for fourth through sixth grades.