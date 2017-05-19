× Emergency crews respond to Florence home, 2 shocked in residential pool

FLORENCE, Ala. -Emergency crews were called to a home on Augusta Street in Florence this afternoon. Paramedics rushed two men to the hospital after they were apparently shocked while in a pool.

Florence Police say someone noticed a man in his 60s in the pool, apparently having been shocked. Crews say another man jumped in trying to help his friend and was also shocked.

Florence firefighters pulled the men out.

They were rushed to the hospital while paramedics administered CPR. At this time, we don’t know their current condition.