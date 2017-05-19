× Dangerous airbags being reused in some cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a problem that could be sitting inside the steering wheel of the very car you’re driving or the one you’re interested in buying at a used-car dealership.

There are new troubles with recalled Takata air bags despite an attempt to get them out of cars and off the roads.

Chris Basso is the public relations manager for Carfax.

Basso told WREG-TV, “Unfortunately, many people may not know until it’s too late.”

He said that’s what happened to a young woman in Nevada recently.

According to multiple reports, an exploding Takata air bag sent shrapnel into Karina Dorado’s trachea.

However, Basso said what happened in her case isn’t just about a recalled air bag. In fact, the inflator had been replaced twice.

It’s what it was replaced with that’s causing new concerns.

“The Nevada woman’s father had purchased a wrecked car that had been fixed using recycled air bags. Unfortunately, those recycled air bags were recalled potential for explosion.”

If you’ve never heard of the idea of recycling air bags, you’re not alone.

