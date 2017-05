FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Fort Payne police say that a car struck a tree Thursday night at 11:45 near the 1500 block of Godfrey Avenue.

Gage Howard, 22, lost control of his Chevy Tahoe, causing it to run off the road and into a tree in the front yard of a private residence.

Kelsey Smith, 24, was also in the vehicle.

Police say both people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the accident is still under investigation.