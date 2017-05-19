Buckhorn beats Sparkman 5-0 for the 7A softball state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOGMERY, Ala. (AHSAA) - Buckhorn High School (43-11) rolled to four straight wins at Lagoon Park to capture the 2017 Class 7A state softball championship Friday. Coach Alvin Rauls’ Lady Bucks beat their Madison County arch-rivals and defending state champion Sparkman 5-0 in the championship game.

Zoie Emrick pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief to get the win. She allowed no hits or runs and struck out two. Starter Lauren Harbin started and allowed two hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Emrick, was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Class 7A state tourney.

Buckhorn took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning and then scored four in the fifth frame with Jordan Evans’ three-run double the big hit. Courtney Marlow also had two hits and one RBI and scored twice. The Bucks also beat Fairhope 12-1, Tuscaloosa County 10-2 and Spain Park 7-1 to outscore all four opponents 34-4 in the state tourney.

Cassidy Duskin got the loss for Sparkman (54-11). Taylor Davis and Amanda Shikoh each had a hit for the Senators, who lost in the first round to Baker 7-5 and then won four straight games in the loser’s bracket to reach the finals.

The state tourney continues Saturday at Lagoon Park with Classes 4A and 5A resuming at 9 a.m. In a schedule change, however, the championship games will begin at 1 p.m., with the “if” games to follow at approximately 2:30 p.m., if needed. All finals are set to be live-streamed over the NFHS Network.