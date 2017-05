Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cotton Row Run has been a Memorial Day Tradition for the past 38 years. The 10K, 5K and Fun Run takes runners and walkers thru historic downtown Huntsville.

Registration is Sunday, May 28th from 1 PM - 6 PM at the VBC East Hall

Event will take place Monday, May 30th

10K starts at 7 AM

5K starts at 9 AM

Fun Run starts at 10 AM

For more information visit http://www.cottonrowrun.com