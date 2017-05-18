Sunday alcohol sales changing in several northwest Alabama municipalities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – Alcohol sales in several northwest Alabama cities is changing. Requested by five municipalities, the state legislature changed when and where alcohol can be sold on Sunday.

For as long as it has been around – beer, wine and liquor sales in stores have been off-limits on Sundays in Florence.

More than eight years ago, alcohol sales began being permitted in restaurants. That will change in the coming months after Governor Kay Ivey signs a recently passed bill.

“It was one thing to have it for the restaurants, now to have it for the retail stores and grocery stores that have been asking for this for a long time,” said Florence Mayor Steve Holt.

On the first day of the third month following the approval of Governor Ivey, stores can start selling alcohol on Sundays in Florence.

In a flurry of bills passed this week, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Littleville will all have regulated Sunday sales.

Mayor Holt said it won’t be a huge money maker for the city, but it will give retailers another product to offer.

“Based on requests from retailers, grocers and others I would based on a guess that probably $100,000 a month in off-premise sales,” Holt explained.

And in each approved municipality, alcohol won’t be able to be sold until after noon on Sundays.

The five bills related to Sunday alcohol sales in the Shoals are sitting on Governor Kay Ivey’s desk awaiting a signature to become law. Each local government had to request the change in legislation.