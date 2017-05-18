Shots fired at officer, police still looking for suspected shooter considered to be armed and dangerous

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. — The Hollywood Police Department put out a notice that shots were fired at one of their officers last night after a minor traffic violation stop.

The police officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled and a short chase ensued.

The vehicle crashed on Bellefonte Road near the back gate of the Bellefonte Nuclear Generating Station.

The driver exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots toward the officer. The officer’s vehicle was hit, but the officer was not.

The driver fled from the scene and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and had medium/long hair and a slender build. Police say the subject may possiby be injured, and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information or see anyone matching this description, call 911.