Severe storms, tornadoes develop in the Great Plains Thursday

Numerous severe thunderstorms developed Thursday in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, producing several tornado reports as well as damaging winds and large hail.

GOES-16 visible satellite imagery of severe thunderstorms that developed in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas on May 18, 2017. (Courtesy: NOAA/College of Dupage; imagery is preliminary and non-operational)

Below are state-by-state updates from throughout the Great Plains.

Texas

  • A tornado downed powerlines and blew an anemometer off of a truck near Lockett, 60 miles northwest of Wichita Falls
  • Half-dollar sized hail (1.25 inch in diameter) was reported near Novice, about 35 miles south of Abilene

Oklahoma

  • A tornado touched down in Duke (extreme southwest Oklahoma); radar imagery captured this storm’s structure.

  • A tornado touched down near Corn, about 84 miles west of Oklahoma City
  • A tornado touched down near Chester, about 110 miles northwest of Oklahoma City
  • A tornado touched down in Waynoka, about 140 miles northwest of Oklahoma City

Kansas

  • A tornado touched down near Seward, about 80 miles northeast of Dodge City
  • A tornado touched down near Larned, about 60 miles northeast of Dodge City
  • A tornado touched down near Medicine Lodge, about 86 miles southwest of Wichita
  • A tornado touched down near Kiowa, about 25 miles south of Medicine Lodge
  • A tornado touched down near Great Bend, about 115 miles northwest of Wichita
  • A trained storm spotter reported 72 mph winds near Pratt, about 80 miles west of Wichita
  • Golfball sized hail (1.75 inch in diameter) was reported near Halstead, about 30 miles north of Wichita