Severe storms, tornadoes develop in the Great Plains Thursday

Numerous severe thunderstorms developed Thursday in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, producing several tornado reports as well as damaging winds and large hail.

Below are state-by-state updates from throughout the Great Plains.

Texas

A tornado downed powerlines and blew an anemometer off of a truck near Lockett, 60 miles northwest of Wichita Falls

Half-dollar sized hail (1.25 inch in diameter) was reported near Novice, about 35 miles south of Abilene

Oklahoma

A tornado touched down in Duke (extreme southwest Oklahoma); radar imagery captured this storm’s structure.

Structure of the #tornado-producing storm in southwest OK near Duke #okwx pic.twitter.com/PaSYsJYhWn — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) May 18, 2017

A tornado touched down near Corn, about 84 miles west of Oklahoma City

A tornado touched down near Chester, about 110 miles northwest of Oklahoma City

A tornado touched down in Waynoka, about 140 miles northwest of Oklahoma City

These pictures we're taken 6 miles east 2 North and 2 miles back east of Rocky in Washita County. Poles are metal @ounwcm @NEWS9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/CPCTt0YTWA — James Paul Norris (@cordellfire1) May 18, 2017

Quick shot off Paige’s DSLR screen of tornado north of Seiling, OK about an hour ago. Heading back that way now for 2nd storm. #okwx pic.twitter.com/eHg1zuXVs5 — Texas Storm Chasers (@TxStormChasers) May 18, 2017

Kansas