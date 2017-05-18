× Police searching for person responsible for late night shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people are in the hospital this morning, after a late night shooting.

Around 11:30 Wednesday night, Huntsville police received a call about two people shot in the parking lot of Wade Mountain Preserve. That’s just off Pulaski Pike, near Bob Wade Lane.

When they arrived, they found a male shot in the chest and a female shot in the head. They were both rushed to Huntsville Hospital.

We are told the female is in serious condition and the male in critical condition.

Police blocked off the parking lot, as they looked for evidence in the shooting.

Police say the victims had met up with another vehicle in the parking lot just before the shooting. Officers are looking for that other vehicle right now.

They describe it as a black Ford Escort. They believe one male was inside.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

Stay with WHNT News 19 for updates to this breaking story.