Pisgah wins 9th state in 9 inning thriller

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) - Pisgah won its AHSAA-best ninth softball state championship on Thursday — the first since 2013 — but it took nine innings to beat a scrappy Slocomb team 5-3 in Class 3A.

This title for Pisgah (40-16-2) was different.

Coach Billy Duncan, the architect of all nine championships, has never won a title with such a young team. The Eaglets roster of 16 is dominated by 12 players who are freshman or younger.

“About mid-March we were 7-8 and struggling to find an identity,” Duncan said. “I knew we could be good, but we had to gel and find the right mix, see who could play with who.”

