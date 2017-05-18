New candidate announces campaign for Alabama’s 5th District House of Representatives seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville resident Michael Sweeney has officially announced his 2018 mid-term election campaign for the United States House of Representatives, Alabama’s 5th District currently held by Mo Brooks. He is running a Democratic candidate.

Sweeney is the Founder and Chairman of Breaking Boundaries Foundation, a non-profit located in Huntsville and a former Huntsville Realtor.

