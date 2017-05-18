Mom-themed travel mugs recalled by Michaels; Pier 1 recalls coffee mug

(WHNT) – The consumer Product Safety Commission announced two recalls today.

Michaels is recalling it’s Celebrate It travel mugs, which are motherhood-themed travel mugs due to the lids not fitting securely.

Pier 1 is recalling a Chalk Note Mug – the CPSC says the mugs can crack when filled with hot liquid, potentially causing a harmful spill.

The CPSC recommends consumers of both products return the items to the store of purchase for a full refund.

More information on the recalls can be found here and here.