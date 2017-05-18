× Man charged with Huntsville murder of wife and child to be sent to mental health facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A court appointed doctor found that Marc Stone is not competent to stand trial for the killing of his wife and child.

Stephen Marc Stone is facing capital murder charges in the February 2013 killings of his wife, Krista Stone and their 7-year-old son, Zachary at their home on Chicamauga Trail in south Huntsville. If convicted, Stone would face either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Stone will now get treatment in an effort to get him competent enough to stand trial.

Because of limited space, it make take months for Stone to even begin treatment at a state facility.

