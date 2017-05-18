LIVE: Watch 10pm news on WHNT News 19

Inspectors check out some of your favorite summer treat spots

Gin House BBQ     Score of: 88

8060 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont

Violations:

  • Raw egg shells stored on cooked bacon

 

McDonald's     Score of: 89

201 Hwy 31 S, Hartselle

Violations:

  • Flies in restaurant

 

M & W Tropical Sno Madison, LLC     Score of: 94

8020 Madison Blvd. Madison

Violations:

  • Several live roaches inside a box containing powdered flavor packets for M&W Tropical Sno
  • Dead roaches inside the same box
  • Owner removed the box with the roaches still inside and threw it away
  • No roaches were seen anywhere else inside the restaurant

 

Clean Plate Recommendation

Moe's Southwest Grill     Score of: 98

1 Harrison Place, Florence

 