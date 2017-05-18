Inspectors check out some of your favorite summer treat spots

Gin House BBQ Score of: 88
8060 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont
Violations:
- Raw egg shells stored on cooked bacon
McDonald's Score of: 89
201 Hwy 31 S, Hartselle
Violations:
- Flies in restaurant
M & W Tropical Sno Madison, LLC Score of: 94
8020 Madison Blvd. Madison
Violations:
- Several live roaches inside a box containing powdered flavor packets for M&W Tropical Sno
- Dead roaches inside the same box
- Owner removed the box with the roaches still inside and threw it away
- No roaches were seen anywhere else inside the restaurant
Clean Plate Recommendation
Moe's Southwest Grill Score of: 98
1 Harrison Place, Florence