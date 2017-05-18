Hazel Green softball wins first ever state title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) - A hospitalized head coach, a lightning delay and the state’s No. 1-ranked team couldn’t keep Hazel Green from winning a softball championship.

Sixth-ranked Hazel Green beat Daphne 4-2 to cap a wild series of events tonight and claim the Class 6A Blue Map at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Daphne came through the elimination bracket and beat Hazel Green to force a winner-take-all game. It was just before the start of the seventh inning in the first game that Hazel Green coach Michael Henson collapsed near the dugout and was carted off the field. He was hospitalized and did not return for the second game. Hazel Green Principal Darrell Long said that Henson was suffering from dehydration.

