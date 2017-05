Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) - In 2013, sixth grader Ashley Berryman watched Hatton win the last of four consecutive state softball championships. Berryman sat in the bleachers.

On Thursday afternoon, she improved her view of Hatton’s latest stately achievement.

Berryman was on the mound for an 11-1 win against G.W. Long, the fifth state title in school history.

