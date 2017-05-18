“Growing Hope Cajun Boil” benefiting the New Hope Children’s Clinic

The annual "Growing Hope Cajun Boil" benefiting New Hope Children's Clinic will take place Thursday, June 8th from 6:30 PM to 9 PM at the Burritt museum.

The Children's Clinic is a school-based health clinic that increases access and provides comprehensive medical care in Madison and surrounding communities.  Dental and vision services are also provided.  Counselor's from the NOVA Center are available 2 1/2 days a week.

Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple, available online at http://www.newhopechildrensclinic.org

 

 