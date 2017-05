Fox News confirms in a tweet that founder and former CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes, died this morning at the age of 77.

Ailes is known for building Fox News Channel into a ratings powerhouse over two decades. He started the network in 1996. He resigned in 2016 amid sexual harassment allegations.

The death was announced by his family and reported on Fox News.

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

