Florence theft suspect sought for using cloned credit cards

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are trying to identify a theft suspect who may have been using cloned credit cards.

Florence police have pulled surveillance pictures from late February.

Investigators said on February 25 the pictured man did some shopping at Home Depot.

When he went to pay he allegedly used a cloned credit card; a credit card re-programmed with someone else’s account information.

According to investigators, this same suspect is thought to have done it several times.

They would like to put this guy behind bars if you can help identify him.

Muscle Shoals police have three specific people they need to find in this week’s most wanted.

Candice Lashell Gillespie has an arrest warrant for theft of property.

James Lee Holland also has an arrest warrant with Muscle Shoals PD, it’s for theft of property.

Joshua Glenn Coats rounds up their most wanted. He has warrants for theft of property and disorderly conduct.

Shoals Area Crime Stoppers operators are standing by to take your calls and text messages.

To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text – send the tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type your information. Make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about.

The correspondence is kept anonymous and you will be eligible for a cash reward.