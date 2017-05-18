× Federal grand jury indicts Tad Cummins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A federal grand jury has indicted Tad Cummins, 50, of Columbia, Tennessee, on two counts of transporting a minor across state lines for the purposes of criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith of the Middle District of Tennessee.

Cummins was found in Cecilville, California, with a 15-year-old former student. Cummins had been on the run and was the subject of a nationwide search after disappearing on March 13.

Cummins faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Tennessee stresses that an indictment is an accusation and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.