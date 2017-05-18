× Cuban oregano can be a garden herb in the summer, and a house plant in the winter

Cuban oregano is a unique and little-known herb. It isn’t a true oregano, and also goes by the name of Spanish thyme, Indian borage, or Mexican mint.

Cuban oregano, or plectranthus, is quite different than true oregano. Its leaves are much larger and it is a succulent that can be grown outdoors with very little water in the summertime, or indoors for the wintertime as a house plant. When damaged, the leaves release a strong, pungent odor, and the flavor is still much like true oregano, but stronger, so don’t use too much if you cook with it.

In the summer, both varieties will have a purple flower which attracts pollinators such as bees and butterflies. So if you’re looking for a new, unique herb to add to your garden and to have as a house plant in the winter, get some cuban oregano.

