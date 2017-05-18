Carrying the torch for Alabama’s Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Law enforcement officers from across the Madison County area are among those taking part in the annual torch run for the Alabama Special Olympics.

Hosted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the local effort involves a few dozen officers, many of them giving their own time to the event.

They started their run at 7:30 a.m. Thursday around the Madison County Courthouse.

From there, the journey took them to the Morgan County Courthouse and then to Jefferson County.

Similar runs are taking place across the state, with more than 2,000 officers representing 200+ law enforcement agencies.

Eventually, all the law enforcement officers will meet at Troy University, for the torch lighting at 2 p.m. Friday.

The goal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Alabama.