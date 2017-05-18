Car Crashes into Subway on University Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Brian Skipper is in shock after a car crashed into the Subway on University Drive late Wednesday night. "I come here once or twice a week. It`s a great place to eat. The food is always good. I hate to see this happen," Skipper said.

A car crashed into this subway earlier this morning on University Drive. No one was inside at the time of the crash. @whnt pic.twitter.com/pu7gIOgoig — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) May 18, 2017

The owner of the Subway said the damage to his business is unfortunate, but he said things could have been worse. Police say a car was traveling along University Drive and somehow the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car went off into the shopping center where the Subway sits and crashed into it. No one was inside at the time of the crash. Police say the driver only suffered minor injuries. The owner said corporate has been notified of the situation and has discontinued online orders for the time being.

Skipper hopes reopening the store is an easy transition for the owner. The owner plans to reopen in one week.